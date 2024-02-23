Hendricks ended with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to Charlotte.

Getting the first start of his NBA career, Hendricks nearly produced his first career double-double in a very solid performance. The Jazz have started their youth movement in earnest -- Keyonte George, the 16th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, has started the last four games at point guard, and Hendricks (ninth overall in the same draft) figures to get a long look at power forward.