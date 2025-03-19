Kessler (rest) will play Wednesday against the Wizards.

Kessler was originally ruled out for Wednesday, but the Jazz have upgraded his status to available -- Lauri Markkanen's (personal) absence may have factored into the decision. In his most recent outing against the Bulls, Kessler had seven points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 31 minutes.