Jazz's Walker Kessler: Cleared to return to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kessler (shoulder) is available for Thursday's preseason finale against the Trail Blazers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Thursday will be Kessler's preseason debut, a welcome sign after he missed each of Utah's first three exhibition tilts with a shoulder injury. The 2022 first-rounder could see a significant amount of playing time Thursday in what the Jazz could treat as a dress rehearsal for Opening Night.
