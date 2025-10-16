default-cbs-image
Kessler (shoulder) is available for Thursday's preseason finale against the Trail Blazers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Thursday will be Kessler's preseason debut, a welcome sign after he missed each of Utah's first three exhibition tilts with a shoulder injury. The 2022 first-rounder could see a significant amount of playing time Thursday in what the Jazz could treat as a dress rehearsal for Opening Night.

