Kessler notched 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 129-107 loss to the Warriors.

Kessler was impressive on both ends of the court Monday, missing just two shots from the field and making his presence felt on the defensive end. He's started Utah's last two games since the trade deadline, and all signs point to him staying in that role from now on. He's averaging 9.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game when deployed in a starting role this season.