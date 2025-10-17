Kessler finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Kessler turned in a strong effort on the offensive end, reaching double figures with ease while grabbing half of his rebounds on the offensive glass. He was nearly as productive defensively, swatting away a team-high two blocks and accounting for two of nine Utah steals. Kessler's solid performance across the board was a reassuring sight for the Jazz after Kessler sat out of the last two exhibitions due to a shoulder injury.