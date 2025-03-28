Kessler supplied two points (1-3 FG), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 loss to Houston.

Kessler has been held to single-digit points in his last six appearances. Although he's been ice-cold offensively with a 34.7 percent mark from the field in that span, his rebounding (9.8 boards) and shot-blocking (2.0 blocks) have continued to be positives.