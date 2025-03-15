Kessler is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Toronto.
The Jazz didn't rule Kessler out for this contest, but the fact that he won't be starting suggests he might not even see the court at all, as noted by Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. Kyle Filipowski, who has been one of the best players for Utah in recent weeks, will start at center.
More News
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Swats six shots in loss•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Not listed on injury report•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Historic performance Friday•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Set to play against Toronto•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Won't play against Washington•