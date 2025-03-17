Kessler finished with 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 19 rebounds across 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

After curiously being unused in Friday's game against Toronto, Kessler made an immediate impact on the glass in his return Sunday while posting his 27th double-double of the season. The 2022 first-rounder should remain an elite source of swats and boards along with a high field-goal percentage for fantasy managers in category-based settings down the stretch, although it's unknown how much the rebuilding Jazz may opt to limit Kessler in the campaign's final month. Kessler has averaged 12.9 points, 15.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 30.7 minutes while shooting 68.5 percent from the field across his last nine contests.