Kessler (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
The star big man will have a few days to recover from the illness, with his next chance to play coming Monday against the Nuggets. In Kessler's absence Friday, the Jazz will likely tun to Kyle Filipowski and Oscar Tshiebwe to cover the available center minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Questionable for Friday•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Muted performance in loss•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Strong in paint in defeat•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Grabs 11 rebounds in loss•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Available against Washington•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Won't play against Washington•