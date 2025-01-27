Kessler (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Bucks.
Kessler was previously carrying a questionable tag, so fantasy managers can consider him day-to-day moving forward. With John Collins (illness) also sidelined, the Jazz may need to rely heavily on Kyle Filipowski and Drew Eubanks in the frontcourt.
