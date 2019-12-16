Egbunu amassed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's dismantling of Lakeland.

Egbunu had his best game of the season as he saw some extra run with the game well in hand early. The Nigerian rookie's provided solid backup center minutes all year long and is averaging 8.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 block while shooting a ridiculous 72.4 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from the line in 18.8 minutes per game.