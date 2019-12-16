John Egbunu: Big double-double in win
Egbunu amassed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's dismantling of Lakeland.
Egbunu had his best game of the season as he saw some extra run with the game well in hand early. The Nigerian rookie's provided solid backup center minutes all year long and is averaging 8.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 block while shooting a ridiculous 72.4 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from the line in 18.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...