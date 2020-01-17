Egbunu generated 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Fort Wayne.

Egbunu had another solid game as his steady efforts in the paint continue to be awarded with a sizable minute load. Across 20 appearances, Egbunu's providing 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game.