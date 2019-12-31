Egbunu contributed 26 points (12-14 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds and a block in 29 minutes Saturday against Canton.

Egbunu reached a new season-high with 24 points in Saturday's loss. The 25-year-old center continues to dominate the paint on the offensive side of things as he's shooting a ridiculous 74.7 percent on 5.9 attempts per game. Based on his impressive numbers, there's a solid chance that Egbunu could crack the starting rotation at some point this year, particularly considering that usual center, Jonathan Kasibabu's had irregular success.