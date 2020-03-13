John Egbunu: Plays five minutes in loss
Egbunu contributed three points 91-1 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist in five minutes during Sunday's loss to Greensboro.
While it was good to see Egbunu back in the lineup after an extended absence due to an undisclosed injury, the 25-year-old wasn't allowed much of a workload. Now that he's healthy, however, he could return to his usual output of 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.0 minutes per game.
