Hawkins and the Grizzlies mutually agreed to part ways Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hawkins wouldn't have been a lock to crack Memphis' Opening Night rotation after being traded from New Orleans on Sept. 8, and he'll now have the opportunity to find a new home if he clears waivers. The 2023 first-rounder spent the first three years of his career with the Pelicans and saw a reduced role in 2025-26, when he averaged 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 13.6 minutes per game across 51 regular-season appearances (one start).