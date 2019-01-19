McRae scored a whopping 54 points (18-31 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 13-14 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in the win Friday over the Red Claws.

McRae utilized a variety of turnarounds and nifty floaters Friday to pile up the most points in a G League game this season. The combo guard has scored 30-plus points multiple times this week and remains an elite option for as long as he remains on the circuit.