Champagnie poured in 43 points (16-31 FG, 3-10 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 45 minutes of Monday's 124-115 loss to the Stars.

Champagnie turned in his best performance of the season, blowing his previous season-high of 24 points out of the water while recording just his second double-double of the year. Although Champagnie launched 31 shots, he managed to finish with a solid 51.6 field goal percentage.