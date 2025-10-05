Justin Minaya: Waived by Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Magic waived Minaya on Sunday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Minaya signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Magic for training camp, but he will ultimately be waived. The 26-year-old pro will look for a new landing spot after averaging just 5.3 minutes per contest across 19 games last season for the Trail Blazers.
