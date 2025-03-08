Minaya (ankle) played the final 1:25 of Friday's 109-89 loss to the Thunder, scoring zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recording no other statistics during his time on the court.

The two-way player made his first appearance at either the NBA or G League level since Jan. 29 after he had been sidelined for more than a month with a right ankle injury. Minaya was previously cleared to play in Wednesday against the Celtics, but he went unused in the 10-point loss. Most of the third-year player's opportunities to see the court for Portland will likely come in garbage-time scenarios like Friday.