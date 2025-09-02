Minaya has agreed to an Exhibit-10 deal with the Magic, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The contract gives Minaya an opportunity to secure a two-way spot with the Magic ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 26-year-old swingman logged a mere 5.3 minutes per game over 19 regular-season appearances with the Trail Blazers a year ago, therefore Minaya likely won't see much playing time with the parent club even if he makes the cut this fall.