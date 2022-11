Pippen amassed four points (2-7 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 17 minutes during Saturday's win over Greensboro.

Pippen put together his best rebounding performance of the young season, marking the first time this year he's secured double-digit rebounds. He also continues to be a menace for the opposition on the defensive end, as he's blocked 10 total shots over his last three matchups.