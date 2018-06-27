Kay Felder: Headed for free agency
Felder won't be tendered a qualifying offer from the Pistons and will become an unrestricted free agent, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Felder started the 2017-18 campaign with Chicago, playing in 14 games before being waived. He then joined the Pistons on a two-way contact, but saw action in just two games while spending most of his time in the G-League. In 20 games with the G-League's Drive, Felder averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 30.1 minutes. Instead of re-upping Felder, the Pistons have officially declined to give him a qualifying offer, which means he'll be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Felder should find a team willing to bring him in for training camp, though he's not guaranteed a final roster spot.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...