Sykes posted 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 99-95 win over the Blue.

Sykes has now scored at least 20 points in three of the last four matchups, and he came within one assist of posting a double-double during Saturday's narrow victory. He's averaging 22.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 36.9 minutes per game since the start of February.