Sykes tallied 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 122-93 win over Westchester.

Sykes was held to six points during Saturday's win over Westchester, but he bounced back with a strong offensive performance during Monday's rematch. He's now averaging 15.6 points and 7.6 assists in 31.5 minutes per game this year.