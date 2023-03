Sykes (hamstring) logged 11 points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound in 23 minutes during Monday's 123-108 loss to Lakeland.

Sykes missed the last few games due to his hamstring injury, but he was back in action as a reserve during Monday's defeat. While he wasn't particularly effective against Lakeland, he should be available moving forward.