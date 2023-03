Sykes tallied 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-116 win over the Mad Ants.

Sykes has been a solid contributor for the Cruise this season, and he posted the second-highest scoring total on the team Thursday. He should remain involved for Motor City down the stretch.