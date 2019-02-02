Hornsby finished Friday's 136-133 win over the Skyforce with 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Hornsby also played Wednesday, so the guard seems to have shook off whatever was ailing him earlier in the week. The guard has started in the backcourt for much of the season, posting a career-high 11.4 points through 34 games this season.