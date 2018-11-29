Hornsby delivered 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 123-113 road loss to the South Bay Lakers.

In his third season with the Legends, Hornsby is averaging 11.0 points, 2.6 boards and 1.5 made threes per game through the first 11 contests of the season. And he's started five of those 11 games.