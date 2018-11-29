Keith Hornsby: Delivers 19 points in loss
Hornsby delivered 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 123-113 road loss to the South Bay Lakers.
In his third season with the Legends, Hornsby is averaging 11.0 points, 2.6 boards and 1.5 made threes per game through the first 11 contests of the season. And he's started five of those 11 games.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.