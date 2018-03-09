Keith Hornsby: Mediocre performance
Hornsby chipped in seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes of action during Wednesday's 117-105 victory over the visiting Mad Ants.
The 26-year-old from LSU had a mediocre scoring performance Wednesday but tallied a mark in most of the major statistical categories. The 6-4 guard is averaging 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds this season with the Texas Legends.
