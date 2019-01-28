Keith Hornsby: Fails to play
Hornsby was held out of Saturday's game against Rio Grande Valley due to an undisclosed injury.
It's unclear as to when Hornsby picked up this latest injury, but it's evidently significant enough to keep him off the court for now. The Legends will miss his consistent production until he returns to health, as he's put up 11.3 points through 32 games (25 starts) so far this year.
