Keith Hornsby: Nets season high in points
Hornsby posted 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in the 126-107 win over Northern Arizona.
Hornsby played out of his mind Friday, finishing the contest with a season high in points. The guard isn't one to contribute outside of scoring, averaging just 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 32 games, but he is averaging 11.3 points and shooting 49.6 percent from the field, both of which would be career-highs for the three-year G League player.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....