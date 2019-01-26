Hornsby posted 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in the 126-107 win over Northern Arizona.

Hornsby played out of his mind Friday, finishing the contest with a season high in points. The guard isn't one to contribute outside of scoring, averaging just 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 32 games, but he is averaging 11.3 points and shooting 49.6 percent from the field, both of which would be career-highs for the three-year G League player.