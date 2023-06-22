Middleton declined his player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While Middleton is now free to sign with any team, the general expectation is that he and the Bucks will work toward a new contract to keep him in Milwaukee. The three-time All-Star, who turns 32 in August, appeared in just 33 games last season due to a knee injury, but he was a foundational piece in the Bucks' run to the NBA title in 2021, as well as an All-Star in 2021-22. At this point in Middleton's career, a deal in the range of three or four years carries some risk, but the Bucks' options to maintain a title-contending roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo are fairly limited.