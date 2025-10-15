Hayes was waived by the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Hayes will be let go after signing with the Cavaliers on Sept. 23, but is expected to join their G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, as he works toward another opportunity. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft spent part of last season with the Nets, averaging 9.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds across six regular-season appearances.