Caboclo was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Caboclo spent the last few days with the Bighorns, but the G-League regular season has now completed and he'll rejoin the big club as a result. The Kings could try and get him some run down the stretch in order to evaluate him further, though he still likely wouldn't see enough minutes to become fantasy relevant. Caboclo posted five points, four rebounds and a block across 13 minutes on Thursday against the Hawks.