Kings' Bruno Caboclo: Recalled from G-League
Caboclo was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Caboclo spent the last few days with the Bighorns, but the G-League regular season has now completed and he'll rejoin the big club as a result. The Kings could try and get him some run down the stretch in order to evaluate him further, though he still likely wouldn't see enough minutes to become fantasy relevant. Caboclo posted five points, four rebounds and a block across 13 minutes on Thursday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...