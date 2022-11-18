Metu recorded 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Thursday's 130-112 victory over the Spurs.

Metu matched his season-high point total by going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, which included making his lone three-point try. The fifth-year pro's effectiveness was emphasized by his plus-19 mark over just 14 minutes on the court, and he added three boards and a steal while turning the ball over only once. Metu has been getting minutes in the low-to-mid teens but hasn't done much with them, averaging 5.6 points, 3.0 boards and 1.0 assists per game.