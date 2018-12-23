Fox is dealing with a minor shoulder injury but he's on track to take the court Sunday against New Orleans, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox suffered some type of shoulder injury Friday night against Memphis, although head coach Dave Joerger noted there isn't any structural damage. Joerger noted that he's "planning on playing him (Fox)" Sunday, but "we'll see." Fox will likely have to test his shoulder in pregame warmups before the Kings confirm his status.