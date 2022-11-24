Fox registered 18 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 loss to the Hawks.

Fox scored only three points in the first half on 1-of-6 shooting from the field as the Kings got themselves in a hole early. He was able to add 15 second-half points on just 6-of-14 shooting while also knocking down only three of his seven free-throw attempts in the contest. The Kings' point guard shot 35 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the foul line, easily marking his worst shooting performance of the season as Sacramento saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end. Fox did still lead the Kings in scoring despite having a down night.