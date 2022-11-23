Fox ended with 32 points (11-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Fox was locked in from beyond the arc, tying his top mark in made threes this season with five. He also recorded a season-high four steals and registered his best rebounding night since Oct. 29 against Miami. The point guard is averaging 25.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals through 15 contests this year.