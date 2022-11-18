Fox posted 28 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 130-112 victory over San Antonio.

Fox had another efficient shooting game, making over half his shots for the third time in his past four contests. The point guard led Sacramento with 28 points and eight assists in the victory, posting a massive plus-36 during his time on the court. Fox is shooting a career-best 55.4 percent from the field on the campaign while averaging 24.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game. He's posting top-20 value in nine-category fantasy leagues.