Sabonis supplied 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 122-104 loss to Boston.

Sabonis pulled in double-digit rebounds for the fourth consecutive contest, while nearly leading Sacramento in scoring as well. Overall, the Kings offense was held in check by Boston, and another difficult matchup is on tap against Phoenix on Monday.