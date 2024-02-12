Sabonis had 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Thunder.

Sabonis has posted 15 triple-doubles during the year, and the star big man remains one of the most versatile players in the league -- and an absolute stud in fantasy due to his elite ability to fill the stat sheet. To note, he has four triple-doubles across six appearances in February, a span in which he's averaging 19.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists per contest.