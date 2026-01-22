Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Available for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (knee, rest) will be available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Sabonis was rested Wednesday against the Raptors due to left knee injury maintenance -- he had just recently returned from a 27-game absence. Sabonis' minutes have been very limited since his return, and he may face restrictions once again Friday as the Kings continue to err on the side of caution.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Getting Wednesday off•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 10 rebounds in limited action•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Productive in return•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Not starting Friday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Available to play•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Expected to play Friday•