Sabonis (knee, rest) will be available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Sabonis was rested Wednesday against the Raptors due to left knee injury maintenance -- he had just recently returned from a 27-game absence. Sabonis' minutes have been very limited since his return, and he may face restrictions once again Friday as the Kings continue to err on the side of caution.

