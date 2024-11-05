Sabonis (face) has returned to Monday's game against Miami, CourtSideHeat reports.
Sabonis was spotted making his way to the locker room after taking a blow to the face, but he was absent for a only few minutes. The team could have more information on the extent of the injury after the game, but it's evidently not serious enough to keep him from the rest of Monday's clash.
