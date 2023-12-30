Sabonis finished Friday's 117-110 win over the Hawks with 25 points (12-17 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists over 35 minutes.

Sabonis extended his double-double streak to 13 games Friday. The eight-year veteran out of Gonzaga is third in the NBA in both rebounds per game (12.1) and double-doubles (25) behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis. Sabonis could see more action in the offense moving forward with Kevin Huerter leaving Friday's game with a hand injury.