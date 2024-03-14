Sabonis closed Wednesday's 120-107 win over the Lakers with 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 19 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes.

Sabonis fueled a 44 to 38 team rebounding advantage for Sacramento on Wednesday while facilitating with only two turnovers as the Kings notched back-to-back quality wins. He continues to profile as one of the top do-it-all players in the league.