Sabonis closed with nine points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over Memphis.

Sabonis started the game strong by recording seven points in the first half, but he tallied only two points during the final two quarters. The 26-year-old had scored in double figures in each of his previous nine matchups heading into Tuesday's clash, so this was an outlier performance for the Gonzaga product.