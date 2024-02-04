Sabonis had 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 victory over the Bulls.

Sabonis led all players in Saturday's contest in rebound and assists while ending as one of five Kings players with a double-digit point total en route to another triple-double. Sabonis tallied his 14th triple-double of the year, his second over the last three outings.