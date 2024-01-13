Sabonis supplied 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-93 loss to the 76ers.

While he was held in check on the offensive end due to a strong effort from Tobias Harris, Sabonis still produced his 21st straight double-double since the beginning of December -- double-double or better, as he has eight triple-doubles in that time. The 27-year-old center is averaging 21.2 points, 13.5 boards, 8.2 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor, and Sabonis' 34 double-doubles on the season leads the NBA, putting him one ahead of perennial MVP candidate Nikola Jokic.