Sabonis chipped in 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 107-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Sabonis logged his third-triple-double over his past six games and holds a firm lead over Nikola Jokic in the category. He also completed his 26th consecutive double-double in the loss. Despite Sabonis' stellar play, the Kings are sinking further in the Wes and are now stuck in the play-in bracket after two losses to the Mavericks. As a result, there will be little opportunity to rest the elite center anytime soon.