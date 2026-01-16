The Kings list Sabonis (knee) as questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

After turning in a full practice Thursday, Sabonis looks as though he'll have a chance at making his return to the lineup a day later following a 27-game absence due to a partial meniscus tear in his left knee. The veteran big man has already battled multiple injuries during the first half of the season, as he previously missed the Kings' 2025-26 opening game while recovering from a preseason hamstring injury, then missed two games in November due to a left ribcage contusion. The Kings will presumably see how Sabonis checks out during their morning shootaround before deciding on his status ahead of Friday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff. Even if Sabonis gets the green light to play, he could have his minutes monitored closely in what would be his first game in two months.